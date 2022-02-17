Vicor (VICR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $1,274,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,673 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

