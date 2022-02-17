Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 1.2%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 759.19 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 759 ($10.27). Approximately 150,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 250,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($10.15).
The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 730.61.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)
