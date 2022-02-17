Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of VINP opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.