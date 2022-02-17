Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 62.0% in January

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.