Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report $239.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.45 million and the lowest is $233.04 million. Virtus Investment Partners reported sales of $187.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $961.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.71 million to $978.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,510. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.