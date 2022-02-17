VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.