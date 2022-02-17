Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Erste Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

