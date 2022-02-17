Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Jon Boaden Buys 1,788 Shares

Volex plc (LON:VLX) insider Jon Boaden bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £4,988.52 ($6,750.37).

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £466.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.02. Volex plc has a one year low of GBX 265.64 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.69).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

