Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,854 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.89.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.