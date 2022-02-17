Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,627 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fastenal worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 22,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,896. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

