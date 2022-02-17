Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 370.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661,685 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vale worth $47,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 583,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,001,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

