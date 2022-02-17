Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $79.46 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 623.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Upstart comprises about 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $79,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 130,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

