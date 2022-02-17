Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.28

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 75768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 594,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,262 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

