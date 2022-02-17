Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

