Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $276.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

