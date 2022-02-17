Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.42 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

