Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

UBER stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

