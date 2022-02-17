Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after acquiring an additional 93,623 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.