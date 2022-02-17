Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.