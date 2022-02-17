Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

