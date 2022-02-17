Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medpace by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.