Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.