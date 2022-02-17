Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

