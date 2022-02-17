Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,711 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

