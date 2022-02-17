Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 59,929 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,929 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of World Fuel Services worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

