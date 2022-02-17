Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

VYGVF stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

