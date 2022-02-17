VR Adviser LLC Invests $42.01 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,732,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,011,000. Travere Therapeutics comprises about 5.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

