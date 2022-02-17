VR Adviser LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 538,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.14% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

