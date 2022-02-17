VR Advisory Services Ltd Purchases 100,000 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Euronav comprises approximately 1.5% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VR Advisory Services Ltd’s holdings in Euronav were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Euronav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Euronav by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.