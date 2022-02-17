VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading Down 0.8%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 155,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 229,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

