Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

