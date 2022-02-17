Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $55.29.

