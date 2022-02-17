Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.