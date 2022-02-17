Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

