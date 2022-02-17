Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.