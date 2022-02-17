Wajid Ali Sells 7,854 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 1,104,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.