Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.75.

WD opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

