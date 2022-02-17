Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,135,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

