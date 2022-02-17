Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 629 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

