Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 266.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

