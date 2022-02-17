Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after buying an additional 721,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

