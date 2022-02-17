Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

