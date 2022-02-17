Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.270 EPS.

WCN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.52. 1,280,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,198 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

