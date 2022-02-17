Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.86.

NYSE WSO opened at $262.90 on Monday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

