Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.31. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

