Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of WEBR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

