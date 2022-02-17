Wedbush Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $220.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $365.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.42.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $161.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.