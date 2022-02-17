Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

