Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DLVHF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS: DLVHF) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2022 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Delivery Hero was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €151.00 ($171.59) to €110.00 ($125.00).

1/18/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

