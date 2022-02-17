Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.47% of Weis Markets worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.